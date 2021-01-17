IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,993 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 821.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 758,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,017,000 after acquiring an additional 557,791 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $23,907,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,599,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

SSNC opened at $66.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.53. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.90.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

