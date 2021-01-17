IFM Investors Pty Ltd Invests $1.55 Million in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,222.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.45.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total value of $16,448,715.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 893,032 shares in the company, valued at $328,001,723.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 23,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $8,462,023.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 277,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,737,046.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,598 shares of company stock worth $33,442,306 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $379.23 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.12 and a 12-month high of $397.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.27, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.57.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.