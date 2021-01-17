IFM Investors Pty Ltd Invests $1.62 Million in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,096 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in HubSpot by 39.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in HubSpot by 2.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in HubSpot by 13.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 24.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 30.1% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.09.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $2,910,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,344,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,094,354 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $384.58 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.95 and a 200 day moving average of $313.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.