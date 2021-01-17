IFM Investors Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,908 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Zendesk by 21.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Zendesk by 346.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Zendesk by 135.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18,410 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zendesk news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $49,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,572. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $6,139,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,095,743.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,076 shares of company stock valued at $16,273,990. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $143.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $154.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.47.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $134.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.44.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

