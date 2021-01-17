IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 13,439 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 125,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

