IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,798 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,326.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,208,000 after purchasing an additional 803,425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,193,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,563,000 after buying an additional 701,488 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 639,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,899,000 after buying an additional 439,311 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 587,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,433,000 after buying an additional 397,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,002,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,358,058,000 after buying an additional 363,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of EXPD opened at $93.19 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.52.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

