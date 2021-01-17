IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,985 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 36,987.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.60.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $137,063.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 981 shares in the company, valued at $87,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $941,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 63,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,579,211.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 723,271 shares of company stock worth $80,619,720. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ Z opened at $137.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.61. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $149.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

