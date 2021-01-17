IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 2,240 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Teradyne by 7.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Teradyne by 2.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Teradyne by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other Teradyne news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $1,351,184.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,378,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,223 shares of company stock valued at $33,513,928 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.53.

TER stock opened at $137.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.26. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.