IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 3,063 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Incyte by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,724,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $782,961,000 after acquiring an additional 240,533 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Incyte by 8.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,347,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,949,000 after buying an additional 104,178 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,792,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 16.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 892,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,106,000 after buying an additional 123,844 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Incyte by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 585,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,581,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.94.

Shares of INCY opened at $90.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of -57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

