IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 644 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in MongoDB by 48,529.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MongoDB by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,340,000 after acquiring an additional 80,958 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MongoDB by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 951,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,254,000 after acquiring an additional 79,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $64,326,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total value of $157,643.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at $11,607,813.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total transaction of $12,110,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,242,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,995 shares of company stock valued at $52,998,296 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.71.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $361.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $399.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.67.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

