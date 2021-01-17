IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 693 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,068 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $5,288,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays cut SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised SVB Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.75.

In related news, insider John China sold 3,799 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,196,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,847,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 607,351 shares of company stock worth $18,249,778. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock opened at $461.43 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $474.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $378.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.86.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

