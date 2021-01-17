IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 928 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 8.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in United Rentals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.17.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $255.14 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $267.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.