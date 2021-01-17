IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 34.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,534,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

ODFL opened at $207.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.80 and a 12 month high of $213.66.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

