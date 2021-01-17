IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 119.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 21,035 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 52.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 32,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $74.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.66. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DELL. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.68.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 29,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,933,954.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,957,479.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $19,895,226.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 311,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,665,961 shares of company stock valued at $117,766,047. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

