IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,342 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 112.2% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 816.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

NYSE PCG opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. On average, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

