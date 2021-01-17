IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.67. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $281,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $173,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,377.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,843 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.