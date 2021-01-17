IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $303.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.08 and a 12 month high of $319.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $316.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.78.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

