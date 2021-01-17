IFM Investors Pty Ltd Takes $1.54 Million Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $72,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $282.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

SEDG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $239.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.28.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at $35,245,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.