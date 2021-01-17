Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.2% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

IR opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.08 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.02.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,200,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,399,155 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

