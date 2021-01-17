Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Ingredion alerts:

NYSE INGR opened at $77.97 on Friday. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $99.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.72 and a 200-day moving average of $79.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Ingredion by 14.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,729,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,590,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 9.3% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 891,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,485,000 after purchasing an additional 75,942 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter valued at $29,205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,938,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 23.1% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 353,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,755,000 after buying an additional 66,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.