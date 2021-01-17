INLOCK Trading 19.3% Lower Over Last Week (ILK)

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, INLOCK has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One INLOCK coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. INLOCK has a market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $3,040.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00058170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.72 or 0.00532876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00043367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.77 or 0.04084238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012753 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00016152 BTC.

INLOCK Coin Profile

INLOCK (CRYPTO:ILK) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,338,658,872 coins. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog . INLOCK’s official website is inlock.io . The Reddit community for INLOCK is https://reddit.com/r/INLOCK and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Inlock is a blockchain-based lending ecosystem that enables cryptocurrency users to manage short-term liquidity issues by taking a loan tieing their existing cryptocurrencies as collateral. The Inlock platform is the intermediary to record the transactions between the two parties that establish a link. Lenders offer a loan in the platform, and their risk is similar to a bank deposit due to his collateral can be swapped to fiat. On the other side, a borrower is able to set his conditions in the Inlock ecosystem such as amount, duration without taking a fixed rate fluctuation for exchange. ILK the utility Ethereum-based token (ERC20) for the Inlock platform. The ILK token is a payment method in the ecosystem and a contract generator. “

INLOCK Coin Trading

