Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) (CVE:OM) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,313,118 shares in the company, valued at C$14,717,165.46.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00.

Shares of CVE:OM traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,774. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 12 month low of C$0.24 and a 12 month high of C$0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.82 million and a PE ratio of -8.00.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,602 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

