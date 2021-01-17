ION (ION) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One ION coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ION has traded 39.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ION has a market cap of $136,037.34 and $4.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00107112 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,511,878 coins and its circulating supply is 13,611,878 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

ION Coin Trading

ION can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.