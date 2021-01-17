ION Price Tops $0.0100 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, ION has traded 39.4% lower against the dollar. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a total market cap of $136,037.34 and approximately $4.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00107112 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,511,878 coins and its circulating supply is 13,611,878 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

ION Coin Trading

ION can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

