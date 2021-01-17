IQ.cash Market Capitalization Tops $140,071.50 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One IQ.cash token can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. IQ.cash has a total market capitalization of $140,071.50 and $53,710.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00049325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00129143 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00066007 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00250000 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,594.57 or 1.07311034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00067599 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash launched on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 tokens. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

