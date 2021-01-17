IQeon (IQN) Price Reaches $2.24

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00006357 BTC on popular exchanges. IQeon has a total market cap of $12.30 million and approximately $263,577.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00058170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.82 or 0.00541691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00043734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.58 or 0.04157629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013179 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00016590 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

