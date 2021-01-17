iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Up 25.1% in December

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ SUSB traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 435,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,633. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 17,565.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 461,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,045,000 after buying an additional 458,808 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 386,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after buying an additional 43,123 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 132,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter.

