Jarvis+ (JAR) Market Capitalization Reaches $289,700.41

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $289,700.41 and approximately $89,905.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

Jarvis+ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

