Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Short Interest Update

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,100 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the December 15th total of 366,500 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $479,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,431.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $32,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $617,625 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 101.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 50,000.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $102.98 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $112.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $255.70 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.