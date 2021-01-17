Keep4r (KP4R) Achieves Market Cap of $846,407.06

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Keep4r token can currently be purchased for about $11.57 or 0.00032107 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $846,407.06 and $114,163.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00049504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00128688 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00066150 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00250393 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,376.26 or 1.06873913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00067994 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,161 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

Keep4r can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

