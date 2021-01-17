Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 274.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average of $65.41. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $5,544,211.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $31,438,400. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

