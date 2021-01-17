KickToken (KICK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $164,374.00

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One KickToken token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $686,481.60 and approximately $164,374.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00059162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.15 or 0.00529943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.28 or 0.04105238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012831 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00016476 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.