Kin (KIN) Price Reaches $0.0000

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Kin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kin has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a total market cap of $63.28 million and approximately $538,830.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00049106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00128462 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00066198 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00256042 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

