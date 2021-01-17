King DAG (KDAG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,740.00

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. One King DAG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. King DAG has a market capitalization of $13.40 million and $24,740.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00046896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00122844 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00064796 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00251591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00072530 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,257.30 or 0.98604198 BTC.

King DAG Token Profile

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

King DAG Token Trading

King DAG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

