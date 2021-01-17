Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KC. CLSA began coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $49.92.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

