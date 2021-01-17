KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 42,316 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 292,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 242,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.79 million. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $5,404,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,370,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,442,672 over the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

