Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Kleros has a market capitalization of $77.56 million and $2.02 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,320,283 tokens. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

