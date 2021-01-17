Komodo Hits Market Cap of $77.75 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. Komodo has a market cap of $77.75 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001744 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.95 or 0.00288399 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00091453 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00034766 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,726,912 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

