Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIROY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.24. 264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,369. Kumba Iron Ore has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay.

