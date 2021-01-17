Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KIROY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.24. 264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,369. Kumba Iron Ore has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19.
About Kumba Iron Ore
