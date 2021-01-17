Kyber Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $241.46 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Kyber Network token can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. Kyber Network has a market capitalization of $241.46 million and approximately $71.33 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00063088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.61 or 0.00513267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00042193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.76 or 0.03955911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013019 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00015266 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,325,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,317,421 tokens. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kyber Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

