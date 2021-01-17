Leelyn Smith LLC Purchases 58 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.1% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,648.87.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,104.25 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,185.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,165.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

