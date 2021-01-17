Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of INFR opened at $30.20 on Friday. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $34.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th.
