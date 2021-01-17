Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of INFR opened at $30.20 on Friday. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $34.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82.

Get Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned 5.11% of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.