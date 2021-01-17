Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BNP Paribas cut Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Legrand from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

OTCMKTS LGRDY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 29,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,514. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63. Legrand has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $19.92.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

