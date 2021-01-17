Level01 Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Level01 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. Level01 has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $14,681.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Level01 has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00063088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.61 or 0.00513267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00042193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.76 or 0.03955911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013019 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00015266 BTC.

Level01 Profile

LVX is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,760,195 tokens. Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . The official website for Level01 is level01.io

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level01 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

