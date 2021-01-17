LINA Hits Market Cap of $1.89 Million (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last week, LINA has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. One LINA token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINA has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $3,991.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00060839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.72 or 0.00536196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00043677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,466.75 or 0.04102053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00012840 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00016417 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA (LINA) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,674,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINA’s official website is lina.network

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

