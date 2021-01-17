Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to announce $61.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.86 million to $62.46 million. Liquidity Services reported sales of $49.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year sales of $240.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.33 million to $244.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $267.11 million, with estimates ranging from $266.78 million to $267.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.48 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LQDT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 572,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 170,587 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 289,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LQDT opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $615.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

