Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Hits $5.20 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $9,495.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.62 or 0.00443198 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,443.03 or 1.00942712 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000131 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 707,364,825 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.