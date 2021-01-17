Lobstex (LOBS) Price Reaches $0.0613 on Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $683,594.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0613 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,109,025 coins and its circulating supply is 21,109,013 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

