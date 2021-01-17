Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.63.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $3,527,443.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,306,905.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,004 shares of company stock valued at $12,874,270 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,698,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,528,000 after purchasing an additional 673,296 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,146,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Logitech International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,942,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,550,000 after buying an additional 266,442 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,495,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,585,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOGI stock opened at $100.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.40. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $105.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

