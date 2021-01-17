Loki (LOKI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,043.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,238.79 or 0.03436930 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.09 or 0.00399772 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $487.94 or 0.01353764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.04 or 0.00571642 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.08 or 0.00441347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.95 or 0.00288399 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00021502 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

